Brief: Bagisto is a relatively new open-source eCommerce platform built on Laravel. Let’s see what it has got to offer.

Bagisto: Free & Open Source eCommerce Platform Built On Laravel

I have discussed some of the best open-source eCommerce platforms to build shopping websites in the past. Recently, I came to know about a new platform called Bagisto. It’s built on Laravel, which is a free and open-source PHP framework.

On the first look, it’s impressive to find an open-source eCommerce solution that lets you craft beautiful shopping experiences. Hence, I decided to give a quick look on what it offers and if it’s something that you can try.

Features of Bagisto

Bagisto Live Demo

Of course, just like any other eCommerce solutions, you should expect the essential options available to build a basic online shopping website. In this case, I think it ticks all the boxes for the basic requirements while also providing some useful/advanced options.

Ability to create a marketplace to allow other vendors to sell their products

Multi-store inventory to easily manage the stock you have in a physical retail store and a warehouse depending on your business

Search Engine Optimization options for your products

Access control level to prevent unnecessary access to agents, shopping partners, or an admin.

Detailed insights report for effective marketing campaigns and improvements

Add/manage shipping methods

RTL supported system

Customer group options

Easy cart management

Multiple Payment methods supported

Convert your web experience into a Progressive Web App for mobile phones

Store pick up options (for businesses with physical stores)

Multi-currency support

Multi-language support

Tax calculation support

Several extensions to support mobile number login, Stripe payment gateway, dropshipping, Point of Sale and other options to extend the functionality

Getting Started with Bagisto

To get started using Bagisto, you need to first go through the documentation looking at the server requirements.

You can choose to deploy it locally for a test run or install it on your server after ensuring that it meets the minimum requirements. In either case, you can also take a look at their live demo to explore it.

If you’re going to self-host it, you should note that Instead of creating a standalone Bagisto image, they are using a hybrid method of running composer on an Apache PHP image.

So, yes, you can deploy it via Docker as well. You will also find their GitHub page for docker implementation useful with the necessary instructions.

If you’re curious to learn more, you can check out their recent video on the latest release (at the time of writing this):

Wrapping Up

Depending on what you require, you may go ahead and try some of the options that we mentioned in our list of open-source eCommerce platforms. Bagisto seems to be a good enough solution for most of the eCommerce businesses with essential and advanced options available.

What do you prefer to use to create your own online shopping website? Feel free to let me know your thoughts in the comments.