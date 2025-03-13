FOSS Weekly #25.11: Limit Battery Charging, File Searching, Sudo Tweaks and More Linux Stuff

Abhishek Prakash
Warp Terminal

Keeping your laptop always plugged-in speeds up the deterioration of its battery life. But if you are using a docking station, you don't have the option to unplug the power cord.

Thankfully, you can employ a few tricks to limit battery charging levels.

How to Limit Charging Level in Linux (and Prolong Battery Life)
Prolong your laptop’s battery life in long run by limiting the charging to 80%.
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

💬 Let's see what else you get in this edition

  • A new COSMIC-equipped Linux distro.
  • Android's native Linux terminal rolling out.
  • File searching
  • And other Linux news, tips, and, of course, memes!
  • This edition of FOSS Weekly is supported by Zep's Graphiti.

✨ Zep’s Graphiti – Open-Source Temporal Knowledge Graph for AI Agents

Traditional systems retrieve static documents, not evolving knowledge. Zep’s Graphiti is an open-source temporal knowledge graph that helps AI agents track conversations and structured data over time—enabling better memory, deeper context, and more accurate responses.

Built to evolve, Graphiti goes beyond static embeddings, powering AI that learns. Open-source, scalable, and ready to deploy.

Explore Zep’s Graphiti on GitHub and contribute!

GitHub - getzep/graphiti: Build and query dynamic, temporally-aware Knowledge Graphs
Build and query dynamic, temporally-aware Knowledge Graphs - getzep/graphiti
GitHubgetzep

📰 Linux and Open Source News

The Nova NVIDIA GPU driver is shaping up nicely, with a Linux kernel debut imminent.

Nvidia Driver Written in Rust Could Arrive With Linux Kernel 6.15
The Nova GPU driver is still evolving, but a kernel debut is near.
It's FOSS NewsSourav Rudra

🧠 What We’re Thinking About

Those naysayers who say open source software doesn't produce results need to read this.

Open Source Fueled The Oscar-Winning ‘Flow’
A great achievement pulled off using open source software!
It's FOSS NewsCommunity

🧮 Linux Tips, Tutorials and More

Searching for files in Linux is synonymous to commands like find, xargs and grep. But not all of us Linux users are command line champs, right? Thankfully, even the file explorers like Nautilus have good search features.

If you want something more than that, there are a few GUI tools like AngrySearch for this purpose.

And some sudo tips ;)

7 Ways to Tweak Sudo Command in Linux
Unleash the power of sudo with these tips 💪
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

👷 Homelab and Maker's Corner

Take the first step towards a homelab with Raspberry Pi and CasaOS.

Enjoying Self-Hosting Software Locally With CasaOS and Raspberry Pi
I used CasaOS for self-hosting popular open source services on a Raspberry Pi. Here’s my experience.
It's FOSSAbhishek Kumar

✨ Apps Highlight

Tired of Notion? Why not give this open source alternative a chance?

AFFiNE: A Truly Wonderful Open Source Notion Alternative With a Focus on Privacy
A solid open source rival to Notion and Miro. Let us take a look!
It's FOSS NewsSourav Rudra

📽️ Videos I am Creating for You

In the latest video, I show how easy it is to create a multiboot Linux USB.

🧩 Quiz Time

How much do you know of the Linux boot process? We have a crossword to jog your memory.

Crossword Quiz on Linux Boot Process
Test your knowledge of the Linux boot process in this fun and interactive crossword.
It's FOSSAbhishek Prakash

💡 Quick Handy Tip

On Brave, you can search the history/bookmarks/tabs etc. from the address bar. Simply type @ in the address bar and start searching.

🤣 Meme of the Week

Are you even a real Linux user if you aren't excited when you see a Penguin? 🐧🤔

🗓️ Tech Trivia

TRADIC, developed by Bell Labs in 1954, was one of the first transistorized computers. It used nearly 800 transistors, significantly reducing power consumption.

TRADIC operated on less than 100 watts, a fraction of what vacuum tube computers needed at that time. Initially, a prototype, it evolved into an airborne version for the U.S. Air Force. This innovation paved the way for future low-power computing systems.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 FOSSverse Corner

Pro FOSSer Ernie dove into customizing his terminal with Starship.

My most recent adventure: Customizing my terminal prompt using Starship!
I read an item in today’s (March 6, 2025) ZDNet newsletter titled “Why the Starship prompt is better than your default on Linux and MacOS”. I was intrigued, so I followed the author’s instructions, and installed starship on my Garuda GNU/Linux system. Interestingly, my prompt did not change following installation and activation of starship, so I asked if Garuda uses starship to customize the terminal prompt in Firefox (I think Firefox uses the Google search engine), and the AI responded yes, ex…
It's FOSS Communityernie

Enjoy FOSS 😄

