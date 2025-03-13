FOSS Weekly #25.11: Limit Battery Charging, File Searching, Sudo Tweaks and More Linux Stuff

Keeping your laptop always plugged-in speeds up the deterioration of its battery life. But if you are using a docking station, you don't have the option to unplug the power cord.

Thankfully, you can employ a few tricks to limit battery charging levels.

Let's see what else you get in this edition

A new COSMIC-equipped Linux distro.

Android's native Linux terminal rolling out.

File searching

And other Linux news, tips, and, of course, memes!

📰 Linux and Open Source News

The Nova NVIDIA GPU driver is shaping up nicely, with a Linux kernel debut imminent.

🧠 What We’re Thinking About

Those naysayers who say open source software doesn't produce results need to read this.

🧮 Linux Tips, Tutorials and More

Searching for files in Linux is synonymous to commands like find, xargs and grep. But not all of us Linux users are command line champs, right? Thankfully, even the file explorers like Nautilus have good search features.

If you want something more than that, there are a few GUI tools like AngrySearch for this purpose.

Experts can beef up Linux system's security with Pledge.

Here's a guide for advanced users on how to handle PKGBUILD on Arch Linux.

And some sudo tips ;)

👷 Homelab and Maker's Corner

Take the first step towards a homelab with Raspberry Pi and CasaOS.

✨ Apps Highlight

Tired of Notion? Why not give this open source alternative a chance?

📽️ Videos I am Creating for You

In the latest video, I show how easy it is to create a multiboot Linux USB.

🧩 Quiz Time

How much do you know of the Linux boot process? We have a crossword to jog your memory.

💡 Quick Handy Tip

On Brave, you can search the history/bookmarks/tabs etc. from the address bar. Simply type @ in the address bar and start searching.

🤣 Meme of the Week

Are you even a real Linux user if you aren't excited when you see a Penguin? 🐧🤔

🗓️ Tech Trivia

TRADIC, developed by Bell Labs in 1954, was one of the first transistorized computers. It used nearly 800 transistors, significantly reducing power consumption.

TRADIC operated on less than 100 watts, a fraction of what vacuum tube computers needed at that time. Initially, a prototype, it evolved into an airborne version for the U.S. Air Force. This innovation paved the way for future low-power computing systems.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 FOSSverse Corner

Pro FOSSer Ernie dove into customizing his terminal with Starship.

Enjoy FOSS 😄