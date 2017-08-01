Some People Want Adobe Flash to Continue as an Open Source Project

Last week we heard the good news that Adobe is officially killing Flash in 2020.

This news was well received by developers and end users alike. Well, at least most people liked the demise of Adobe Flash. But it seems that Adobe Flash has still some fans left.

A group of developers at GitHub have come up with a petition to “save Adobe Flash”. Just a few days after the announcement by Adobe, Juha Linstedt, a web developer with username “Pakastin” on GitHub started a petition calling on Adobe to allow for open source Flash, which he thinks is part of Internet history. According to Linstedt:

“Flash along with its sister project Shockwave is an important piece of Internet history and killing Flash and Shockwave means future generations can’t access the past.”

He went further by saying keeping Flash will mean Flash projects will remain alive and safe. “Games, experiments and websites would be forgotten,” he said in his petition.

The web developer wants Adobe to share parts of its technology as open source so that the community can work on supporting a minimal version of the Flash plugin. Also, keeping Flash alive could also be “for archive reasons” for one never knows what might come up when it goes open source.

He also proposed the possibility of developing a standalone player or even a separate browser for it. He also came up with the possibility of converting SWF/FLA/DIR/DRC into HTML5, canvas, WebGL or WebAssembly.

He acknowledged in his post that Adobe might not want to do so because of licensed components that they will not want to release to the public. He proposed for Adobe to leave them out since it could be replaced or bypassed by open source alternatives.

In his post, “Pakastin” asked users to “star this repository to sign the petition”. At the time of writing, 5,032 had signed the petition.

If you want to save Adobe Flash as an Open Source project, you can use your GitHub account and star this repo:

Make Flash Great Again

As for Abhishek, his position is very loud and clear. He wrote “Rest in hell, Flash. You won’t be missed. Not by me, at least”.

What about you? What is your take on this petition to turn Adobe Flash into an Open Source project? Share your views with us on the comment section.